Lathan Umphlett, Jr.

Lathan Van Umphlett, Jr.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Lathan Van Umphlett, Jr. passed away March 27, 2020. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC July 15, 1932, the only child of Lathan Van Umphlett, Sr. and Emma Booth (Boots) Barclift Umphlett.
Van was a Korean War Veteran, having served four years in the US Air Force assigned to Strategic Air Command. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. In 1987, he retired after 35 years of Federal Service from Navy Publication and Printing.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Brothers Umphlett; his daughter Sylvia Betz (Todd), his son-in-law David Harvey (Stephanie); 5 grandchildren, Ross Harvey (Kari), Ryan Harvey, Sarah Harvey Hanson (Eric), Andrea Betz and Carrie Fitzgerald; 2 great grandchildren, Bennett Hanson and Emryn Harvey.
He was predeceased by his daughter Gayle Umphlett Harvey in 1993.
In retirement, he spent much time in Duck, NC with family and friends in the house that "Van Built". He enjoyed the outdoors - hunting, fishing, crabbing and driving his atv on the beach. His good-natured teasing and practical jokes are memories we will cherish. He was a member of Foundry United Methodist Church since 1967.
Memorials can be made to the Food Pantry at FUMC, 2801 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23452. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.