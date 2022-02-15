Laura Bray

ELIZABETH CITY - Laura Sue Wright Bray, 59 of Elizabeth City, NC died at her residence on Sunday, February 13, 2022. She was born December 18, 1962, in Denison, TX to the late Ray Anderson Wright and Linda Joy Carter Wright and was the wife of Christopher Carroll Bray. She was a member of New Life Assembly of God Church, the Gideon's, and a teacher at Emmanuel Preschool. She was a giving soul always trying to help anyone in need and a preschool teacher who loved her "babies" very much.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Tabitha Page, Tiffany Haynes, and Jenny Sanders; two sisters, Janet Caroon and Audra Wright; two brothers, Ray Wright and Wayne Wright; and seven grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at New Life Assembly of God Church with the Rev. Clay Manos officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel and immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Bray family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com .
