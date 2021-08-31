Laura Chappell Ward, 102, of Gaston Drive, Hertford, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 in the Brian Center, Hertford. Mrs. Ward was born in Perquimans County on April 10, 1919, and was the daughter of the late William A. and Martha Ella Lamb Chappell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jarvis Goodwin Ward, sisters, Susan Chappell, Helen Sumner, and Nellie Perry; and brothers, Haywood and William P. Chappell. A homemaker, she had also been employed as a fire tower operator with the NC Forestry Service for numerous years. She attended and enjoyed fellowship in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Surviving is her son, Paul G. Ward (wife Sharon); a sister, Rose Jones; two grandchildren, Brian Seay (wife, Kristina) and Erika Harris (husband, Jerremy); four great-grandchildren, Brittney Torrance (husband, Davey), Carter Seay, and Noah and Gavin Harris; and three great-great-grandchildren, Sam, Silas, and Matilda Torrance. With the resurgence in the area of the Covid Virus, a private graveside service will be held in Cedarwood Cemetery. No formal visitation is planned. A celebration of her life for family and friends will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the Brian Center for all the love, support, and care provided to Mrs. Ward during her years of need. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 389 Swamp Road, or to the Perquimans County Rescue & EMS, PO Box 191, both in Hertford, NC 27944. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
