Laura Nelson

Laura Alberta Nelson
HERTFORD - Laura Alberta (Bert) Smith Nelson passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021. A native of Dresden NY, she was born September 3, 1930, the daughter of Carrie Emma Crawford and Horatio Seymour Smith. She was the widow of Paul Dorsey Nelson, Jr. who preceded her in death in 2009. She was also preceded by her sisters, Anna Grace Smith Preziosi and Marian Smith Tysitee.
She is survived by her daughter Andrea Nelson Boone and her husband Jack of Hertford and her son Paul Dorsey Nelson III of Newport News; her sister Joanna Smith and her husband Marco Errico and a niece Nancy Preziosi all of Dresden NY; her grandchildren, Dr Alison Laura Boone and great grandchildren, Anneliese Jolie and Elias Paul, Brody Weston and twins Wyatt Lee and Chase Boone of Southern Shores; her granddaughter, Braden Elizabeth Boone and husband Shawn Levy of Harvest AL and great grandchildren Jack Michael and Benjamin Henry; and grandson, Joshua Nelson Boone and wife Emily of Denver CO and great grandchildren Mackenzie Shute and Noah Cozart.
The family thanks Cheri Garrett, her caregiver for many months, and the staff of The Landings of Albemarle who showed her much love, kindness and compassion, and Albemarle Hospice for their care. And, lastly, Cindy Trimm Henderson who adopted her beloved dog Obie.
By her request no services are planned. The family requests no flowers and any memorial donations be sent to the charity of one's choice. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Nelson. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.