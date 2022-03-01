Laurie Owens

EDENTON - Annie Laura "Laurie" Whiteman Owens, 77, of 907 Chambers Ferry Road, died Monday, February 28, 2022 in Three Rivers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Windsor.
Mrs. Owens was born in Edenton on January 24, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Robert Lafayette Whiteman, Sr. and Emma Twiddy Whiteman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Bobby Ray Owens; and by two sisters, Lillian W. Lussier and Grace W. Gray.
A graduate of East Carolina University with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education, she taught first grade for 30 years, and worked primarily in the Edenton-Chowan School System. She was raised in the fellowship of First Christian Church, located in the historic Mill Village of Edenton.
Surviving are two children, Jennifer Owens Bass (Billy) and Jason Ray Owens (Bobby Jo), both of Edenton; a sister, Vivian Whiteman of Wilson; a brother, Robert L. Whiteman, Jr. of Raleigh; and five grandchildren, Lauren, Natalie, and Kinnan Bass, and Tyler and Ellison Owens.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and will be conducted by the Rev. Bob Young. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service, or all other time at her residence on Chambers Ferry.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Tri-County Animal Shelter, 138 Icaria Road, Tyner, NC 27980.
