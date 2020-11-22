Laverne J. Brown
HERTFORD - Laverne J. Brown, 70, of 446 Woodville Road, Hertford, NC, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Elizabeth City Health & Rehab Center, Elizabeth City, NC.
A graveside service will be conducted at Memory Gardens Cemetery Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Rev. James Collins. The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter at 2716 New Hope Road Hertford, NC.
Dennis J. Stallings Memorial Funeral Home, Gatesville, NC is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Brown was the daughter of Frances James and the late Gaither James, Sr. and the wife of the late Rudolph Brown.
In addition to her mother, survivors include a daughter, Candice Mallory-Berry of Hertford, NC, 2 sons: Rudolph Brown Jr. ((fianc'e) Victoria Brooks) of Elizabeth City, NC and Bobby Brown (Rose) of West Virginia, 3 sisters: Armella Harris of Brooklyn, NY, Frances Collins (James) and Yolanda Brown both of Elizabeth City, NC, 4 brothers: Gralin James (Debrina) of Conway, NC, Sanford James (Mary) of Hertford, NC, Shelton James (Wendy) and Lionel James both of Elizabeth City, NC and 11 grandchildren.