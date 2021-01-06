Lawrence A. Johnson

Lawrence Andrew Johnson, 80, of Bosley Road, died Saturday, January 2, 2021, in Sentara Obici Hospital, Suffolk, VA. Mr. Johnson was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 8, 1940, and was the son of the late William Conrad Johnson and Mary Frances Grofenor Johnson. Retired after more than 40 years as a tank truck driver for Texaco Corporation (Star Enterprises), he had been recognized with Safe Driver awards for accident free driving of over two and a half million miles. A member of Newland United Methodist Church and the Oak Grove Christian Church Sunday School Class, he had served in United States Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty East Johnson, in May of 2019 after nearly 59 years of marriage; and by a granddaughter, Samantha Rigdon; a sister, Patricia Diegnau; and a brother, Jerome Johnson. Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Rigdon (husband, John) of New Kent, VA, and Tammy Lynn Lassiter (husband, Steven) of Sunbury; two sons, Terry L. Johnson (wife, Lisa) of Sunbury, and Andy Johnson (wife, Lisa) of Fort Smith, Arkansas; three sisters, Shirley Haider and Judy St. Marie, both of Tucson, AZ, and Ellen McLaughlin of St. Paul, MN; seven grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew, Mary, Adam, David, Aaron, and Eric; and by six great-grandchildren. With the family’s concern for the safety of everyone during these times, a private graveside service is planned and no formal visitation will be held. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the future when the restrictions and safety issues of Covid have cleared. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Gates Emergency Ministries, (G.E.M.S.), P.O. Box 712, Gatesville, NC 27938, for use in their Food Bank Program. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
