Lawrence King

Lawrence "Larry" E. King
ELIZABETH CITY - Lawrence "Larry" E. King, age 86, of 104 Park Circle Rd., Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home. Born in East Flat Rock, NC on August 12, 1934 to the late Guy Dixon King and Pauline Donahue King, he was the husband of Virginia Tarkington King for sixty-five years. He was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Darline Herndon (Billy) of Henrico, VA; three sons, David King (Betty) of Hertford, NC; Phillip King of Elizabeth City, NC, and Royce King (Susan) of Greenville, NC; two grandchildren, Amie Smith and Amanda Pertgen; and one great-grandchild, James Smith. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Rita Parker and Barbara Lloyd, and a granddaughter, Katie Brady.
Family will greet friends at the residence from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the King family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.