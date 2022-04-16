Richard Lee McPherson, age 61, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his home. Born in Chowan County, NC on August 20, 1960 to the late Joseph Lee McPherson and Patricia Dare McPherson, he was the husband of Gloria Brinkley McPherson. A retired Law Enforcement Officer, he loved spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, playing cards, NASCAR racing, and was a die hard Washington Redskins fan. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by three daughters, Tonya Parks (Richard Rostant) of Kitty Hawk, NC, Tammy Ellenburg (Gary) of Elizabeth City, NC, and Dawn Jernigan (Gary) of Camden, NC; a son, Joseph McPherson (Nicole); a sister, JoAnn Forbes (Burnette) of Camden, NC; a brother, Preston Earl McPherson of Elizabeth City, NC; his grandchildren, Makayla, Alecia, Ethan, Christian, Gracie, Noah, and Liam; and his beloved fur baby, Abby Girl. He was predeceased by two sisters Patricia Faye McPherson and Anita Kennedy and a brother, Phillip Keith McPherson. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the McPherson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. To plant a tree in memory of Mr. McPherson or to send flowers to the family, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.
