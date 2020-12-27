Leland Reese Midgett, 88, of the 200 block of Jacocks Lane, Hertford, NC died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 23, 1932 in Dare County, NC to the late William Alston Midgett and Sarah Louise Midgett and was the husband of Alpean Hooper Midgett of the residence. He was a retired Chief Boatswain Mate with the U. S. Coast Guard. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Benton (Dale) of Goldsboro, NC, Helen Harris (Steve) of Elizabeth City, NC, and Amelia Midgett of Hertford, NC; a sister, Anna Pendleton of Waves, NC; a brother, Carroll Midgett of Waves, NC; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Pam Midgett; a sister-in-law, Sylvia Midgett. He was pre-deceased by a son, Terry Reese Midgett; a brother, William Avner Midgett; a sister-in-law, Donna Midgett; and a brother-in-law, Charles Pendleton. A funeral service will be held Monday, December 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Gene Boyce officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Midgett family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
