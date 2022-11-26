...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Lemuel Archie "L.A." Harris, Jr., 79, of Elizabeth City, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 in Oak Grove Health and Rehabilitation, Chesapeake, VA. Mr. Harris was born in Pasquotank County on March 19, 1943, and was the son of the late Lemuel Archie, Sr. and Lizzie Morse Harris. A lifelong farmer at heart, he loved farming and Weeksville, NC and worked the family farm for many years. L.A. loved everything about John Deere tractors and UNC Tarheel Basketball and was an avid collector of John Deere Model Tractors. L.A. served faithfully on the board of Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation Board of Directors where he was elected in 1975, serving a total of 46 and half years, and as Board President for 32 of those years. As president, he also served on the Statewide NCAEC's and NCEMC's Executive Committees. He considered AEMC his second family and valued the relationships he built locally and throughout the State while serving. Surviving is his wife of 31 years, Dianne Hurdle Harris; four sons, Lem Harris of Raleigh, James Harris (wife, Anju) of South Carolina, and Craig and Paul Harris, both of Elizabeth City; two step-sons, Joey Coppersmith (fiancée, Sharyn) of Moyock and Jeffrey Coppersmith (wife, Jenny) of Hertford; two sisters, Susan H. Long (husband, Sherman) of Hertford and Betty M. Harris of Shiloh; five step-grandchildren, Tyler Coppersmith (wife, Amber), Kayelee Coppersmith, Lilly Coppersmith, Madisyn Young (husband, Corey), and Cole Price of Moyock; and a step-great-granddaughter, Laikyn Young. A gathering for family and friends to visit and share memories will be held Wednesday, November 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to any chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
