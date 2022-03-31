Homegoing Service for Lena M.Turner will be Sunday April 3, 2022 at St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church at 2:30 pm. Visitation will be Saturday April 2, 2022 at Stallings Funeral Home. Lena was loved by many throughout her life, especially her sons Anthony Turner (Kenya), and Javon Turner of Elizabeth City, NC; and a daughter Teisha Turner who proceeded her in death; her grandchildren DeRonte’ White (Barbara) of Elizabeth City, NC; Javonte’ Turner of Elizabeth City, NC; Quintazia Turner of Decatur, Illinois; A. Z’Kobee Turner of Greensboro, NC; and Sheniqua Felton of Elizabeth City, NC; and her great-grandchildren Khian Boyd and Amir Turner of Elizabeth City, NC. Lena’s siblings include Richard Turner (Mildred) of Elizbeth City, NC, Rickey Turner (Grace) of Kannapolis, NC; Tina Denise Turner, and Deborah Turner of Elizabeth City, NC; and her brothers who proceeded her in death are Roy Eli Overton and Larry D. Turner. Others left to cherish Lena’s memories are a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many “special friends” who all who loved her dearly; Ms. Lena Mae Turner left a great legacy, and her love and her memories will linger forever. Professional Service Entrusted by Stallings Funeral Home of Elizabeth City.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.