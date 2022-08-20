Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes. Lennie was born in Rocky Mount, NC on April 5, 1941. He graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in history and a Master’s Degree in history and geography. He moved with his family to Elizabeth City to teach at College of the Albemarle. Afterward, he obtained his Juris Doctorate from Memphis State University. From Memphis, he moved back to Elizabeth City, NC where he opened his law practice on Colonial Avenue. Lennie was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. He served as the Executive Director of the Benjamin House. He was often found with his breakfast group at the Circle II Restaurant or communing with his Men’s Bible Study at his home. Lennie was an avid big game hunter and enjoyed traveling to Alaska, British Columbia, Quebec, and various parts of Africa for many of his adventures. Certainly, the legacy of Lennie Sr. was being co-founder of Benjamin House, Inc. with his wife Ann Parke. He was a faithful and loving supporter of his wife and family, and of the residents of Benjamin House where his son, Benjamin, resides. The family will hold a memorial and celebration of life at a later date at Benjamin House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Benjamin House, Inc., P.O. Box 757, Elizabeth City, NC 27907 (benjaminhouse.org). Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Hughes family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.