Lennon Earlwood Trueblood, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Lennon Earlwood Trueblood, Sr., 96, of 877 Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, July 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 13, 1924 in Pasquotank County to the late Lennon E. Trueblood and Lima Eves Trueblood Everton and was the widower of Frances Mc Burnett Trueblood. He was a retired US Army Veteran after twenty-four years of active service having served in the WWII European Theatre and in the Korea and Vietnam Wars. Following his military service, he worked with Haskett Mobile Homes. He was a lifetime member of the William Jackson VFW Post#6060 and the National Rifle Association.
He is survived by a daughter, Deborah Fields (Ron) of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, Roderick Trueblood (Connie) of Elizabeth City, NC; seven grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by a daughter, Janice Horton; a son, Lennon E. Trueblood, Jr. a sister, Margaret Litchfield; and a brother, Curtis Trueblood.
A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Taylor officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Trueblood family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.