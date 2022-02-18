Leo Lavoie

Periods of wind driven rain early. Remaining cloudy in the afternoon. Thunder is possible early. Morning high of 66F with temps falling to near 50. WSW winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
EDENTON - Leo George Lavoie, 90, of 640 Chambers Ferry Road, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in his home.
Mr. Lavoie was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on February 22, 1931, and was the son of the late Gerard Joseph and Georgianna Desrosiers Lavoie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ethel White Lavoie; by his second wife, Dorothy Cooke Lavoie; sisters, Irene Lavoie, Bernadette Johnson, and Madeline Mitchell; by his brother, Alfred Lavoie; and by a great-granddaughter.
In earlier years Mr. Lavoie had worked with the Town of Edenton Police Department, and for a time served as its acting Chief. Later he was employed with the United States Postal Service, working in the Edenton office, and retired after 26 years.
A member of St. Anne Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, other involvement included his coaching baseball for the recreation department, membership in Post #40 of The American Legion, and formerly being a member of the Advance Ruritan Club. A United States Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War era, he was active duty from June 1948 until June 1952. Later he served in the Marine Corps Reserves, and retired from the United States Coast Guard Reserves.
Surviving is his son, William G. "Jerry" Lavoie of Edenton; and a sister, Alice Wise of Brockton, MA. Also surviving are Dorothy's children, Donna Beth Cooke Southern (husband, Dan) of Travelers Rest, SC, David S. Cooke (wife, Jan) of Bowden, GA, Douglas A. Cooke of High Point, and Kevin L. Cooke (wife, Cindy) of Tyner. Together Leo and Dorothy shared seven grandchildren and eight-grandchildren.
A Rite of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory and will be conducted by Deacon Frank Jones of St. Anne Catholic Church. Personal remembrances will be given by Rev. Bob Young, former pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church where Leo and Dorothy sometimes worshipped together after their marriage. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family at the residence on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., or again immediately following the service.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Brenda Verzwyvelt and Maxine Capehart, and the other caregivers, for the care and comfort given to Leo during his period of declining health.
