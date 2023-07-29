Leo Richard Orenstein

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected. In addition, overnight heat index values in the
urban areas are not expected to drop below the lower to mid
80s tonight.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning.
For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 8
PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT
EDT SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Lieutenant Colonel Leo Richard Orenstein, US Army Retired, 79, of Hertford, NC, died Thursday, July 27, 2023 in his home after losing his fight with cancer. Richard was born in Southport, NC on August 1, 1943. He moved often to follow his father's Navy and Coast Guard assignments, but periodically returned to Southport for schooling and graduated at age 16 from Southport High School as Salutatorian in May 1960. Leo enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 1961 and served one tour in Laos and two tours in Vietnam. Ten of his 29 plus year career in the Army was spent overseas. Leo served in command and staff positions in Special Forces, Training Command, Mechanized Infantry, Fixed and Rotary Wing Aviation, Defense Nuclear Agency, Headquarters Dept. of the Army, Defense Intelligence Agency, and U.S. Embassy Jakarta as Attaché. Following retirement from the military, he founded and ran an international trading and consulting company in Manassas, VA for 17 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Deanna Sink Orenstein, his mother, Gilda Arnold Rogers of Southport, and his grandparents, Clifton and "Miss Annie" Arnold, also of Southport. Surviving is his wife, Beth Clayton Sessoms; his sister, Gina Rogers Jones (John); brother, Heywood "Woody" Orenstein (Lorraine); daughter, Scarlett Orenstein Grose (Matthew); grandson Carter Grose, and granddaughter, Sydney Grose. Also surviving are Beth's children, Douglas Miller (Katie), Andrew Miller (Lauren) and Dr. Emily Ray (William); and six granddaughters, Katelyn Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Caroline Miller, Emily Miller, Annie Laurie Ray, and Margaret Ray. A gathering and time of visitation will be held Saturday, July 29, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery followed by a celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org or to the United States War Dogs Association, www.uswardogs.org. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
