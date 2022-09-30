Leonidas Parker

Leonidas Parker

HERTFORD - Leondias Parker, 81, of Hertford, NC departed this life on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October, 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Bagley Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC. A viewing will take place at the Funeral Home on Friday from 5pm until 7pm.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.