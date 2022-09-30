Leonidas Parker

Thundershowers following a period of rain early. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 73F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Windy with thunderstorms - some storms may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the evening. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 69F. ESE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 8
to 14 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North
Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Greensville,
Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian is expected to make a second landfall in
South Carolina on Friday and track northwest across the
Carolinas Friday night. Several rounds of moderate to heavy
rain are likely in the watch area from Friday through Friday
night before the heaviest rain pushes offshore Saturday
morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected, with
localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches possible. Despite the dry
antecedent conditions, this will likely be enough to result
in a few instances of flooding, especially in urban and flood
prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
HERTFORD - Leondias Parker, 81, of Hertford, NC departed this life on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October, 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Bagley Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC. A viewing will take place at the Funeral Home on Friday from 5pm until 7pm.
He leaves behind to mourn his three devoted children, Cheryl Perkins (Willie) of Elizabeth City, NC, Donnie Parker (Pamela) of Weeksville, NC, and Vickie Parker of Hertford, NC; seven granddaughters, Merkina Foster, Donesha and Dondrea Parker, Willesha and K'lesha Perkins, Tayjuana and Jalysa Mouring; one grandson, Willie Tillett. He was the proud great-grandfather of eight children. He is also survived by two brothers, Josephus and Linwood Parker, both of Hertford; one sister, Mary McCrea of Philadelphia, PA. He also had a devoted Lady Friend, Ms. Katherine Spruill of Columbia, NC, a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Stallings Funeral Home will be assisting the Parker Family with excellence and care during their time of bereavement.
