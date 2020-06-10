Leora Dail Winslow
HERTFORD - Leora Dail "Leo" Winslow, 84, of Center Hill Highway, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 in The Edenton House.
Mrs. Winslow was born in Perquimans County on January 14, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Rennie and Susie Goodwin Dail. A retired assistant manager with Roses Department Stores, she was a member of Hertford Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Ray Winslow; a sister, Bonnie Rae White; two brothers, Wallace and Glenn Dail; a step-daughter, Susan Elizabeth Winslow; and by a step-grandson, Clint Winslow.
Surviving are her four step-sons, Ray Winslow (Kay), Donald Winslow, and Tommy Winslow (Sandy), all of Hertford, and Eddie Winslow (Louette) of Tyner; eight step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Brian Dail of Richmond, and several other nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Graveside services will be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery, and will be conducted by the Rev. H. Gene Boyce. Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jim "Catfish" Hunter ALS Foundation, PO Box 47, Hertford, NC 27944.
