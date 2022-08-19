LeRoy Griffith White, 78, of Princess Anne Circle, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City. Mr. White was born in Norfolk, VA on July 7, 1944, and was the son of the late Graham Paul White and Jeanne Marie Griffith White. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Claudia Carraway Fentress White; and by a daughter, Katina Priest. Surviving is his daughter, Lydia Steuber (husband, Keith); three sons, Thomas White, Claiborne Cofer (wife, Linda), and Christopher White (wife, Holly); two brothers, Lee and Russell White; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A private memorial service celebrating his life will be held by the family. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.