Leroy "Honey" Walker
ELIZABETH CITY - Mr. Leroy "Honey" Walker, 77 of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Victory Praise and Worship Center.Viewing will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The services will be streamed live at www.mitchellcares.com. Please contact the family for attendance due to Covid-19.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: five children, Leroy Mcpherson of Lincoln, DE, Kimberly Swain (Marvin) of Chesapeake, VA, Troy Reid (Kenya) of Elizabeth City, NC, Clinton Walker, Christine Walker and Arlette Walker all of Connecticut; siblings, Lizzie Mae Brumsey and Lewis Walker (Barbara) both of South Mills, NC and Shirley Ann Williams (Gano) of Ft. Wayne, IN; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Walker family.