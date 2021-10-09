Leslie "Big Les" William Parker, age 47, of NC Hwy. 45 North, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Leslie was born on May 12, 1974 to Leslie Lee "Jack" Parker, Jr. and Joan Dunlow Parker in Ahoskie, NC. He cherished his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. Leslie was the owner/operator of Out On A Limb tree service. He enjoyed his job very much however he was most proud to be called Daddy by his four girls. He was always trying to get someone to go to a race or truck pull, he was all about four wheels and horsepower. Leslie enjoyed food; meat was always a must. He enjoyed going to the beach. Big Les was known as the comedian in the family. Leslie is survived by his four daughters, Jacki Parker and C. J. Rapp of Matthews, NC, Courtney Parker and Joe Wallace of Greenville, NC, Caroline Parker of Greenville, NC, and Lesley Mackenzie Parker of Greenville, NC; step-son, Raylin Lilley; and granddaughter, Ava Rae Garrett; a brother, Kenneth Parker Sr. and wife Dawn of Robersonville, NC; sister, Jackie Creech and husband Heath of Colerain, NC; special friend, Anita Stallings of Merry Hill; four nieces, Kayla Parker, Brianna Rae Parker, Zoie Creech, Madison Wooten; seven nephews, Kameron Parker, Kenneth Parker, Jr,, Nicholas Stafford, Nathaniel Stafford, Drake Creech, Jerry Ike Wooten, III, Hunter Wooten; along with many friends. The family received friends on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 7:00 pm until 8:30 pm at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie, NC and other times from his mother's home. A celebration of life funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Colerain Baptist Church, Colerain, NC, with Rev. Gary Saffel, officiating. A private family burial will follow the service. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas TX, 75231or online by visiting tmcfunding.com/search fund, type: Leslie William Parker. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Parker family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com .
