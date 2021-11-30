Leslie Russell Jordan
BELVIDERE - Leslie Russell Jordan, 85, of 1546 Belvidere Road, died Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital, Ahoskie.
Mr. Jordan was born in Chowan County on October 29, 1936, and was the son of the late Fernanda A. and Annie Clifton Jordan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Faye Layden Jordan; sons, Darryl Russell Jordan and Leslie Norman Lawrence "Charlie" Jordan; brothers, Hubert Jordan and Paul Jordan (wife, Margie, deceased); a sister-in-law, Frances Jordan; and brothers-in-law, Jarvis Copeland and Jackie Bass.
Retired from Lipton Tea in Suffolk, VA following over 25 years of employment, he later worked part-time with the PCG Recycling Centers (Sunbury and Ryland sites) for a total of 15 years.
Among his many enjoyments and hobbies in life, he particularly loved being with family and assisting them during their times at the Edenton Farmer's Market, attending shows and events like "Belvidere Days", and also working and tinkering on various projects at his home.
Surviving is his daughter, Donna Jordan Spivey (husband, Mark) of Hertford; three sisters Katherine Copeland and Christine Hollowell (husband, Jerry), all of Tyner, and Dianne Bass of Myrtle Beach, SC; two brothers, Jacob Jordan (wife, Carol) of Elizabeth City and James Jordan (wife, Bonnie) of Merry Hill; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, December 2, at 2:00 p.m. in the Nixon Family Cemetery, Perry's Bridge Road, Belvidere, and will be conducted by Ken Spivey. With the resurgence of the Covid Virus in the area, no formal visitation is planned; however, friends are invited to speak with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.