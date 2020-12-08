Leslie L. Narron
HERTFORD - Leslie Lee Narron, 85, of River Front Drive, Hertford, NC, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in The Edenton House.
Mr. Narron was born in Wilson, North Carolina on November 10, 1935, and was the son of the late Leamon L. and Nola Deans Narron.
Retired after 30 years with the Norfolk Assembly Plant of Ford Motor Company, he was the former owner of Narron Mobile Home Park and Narron's Motor Sales, and was the developer of Shady Oaks Estates, a residential subdivision in Perquimans County. A member of Berea Church of Christ, he had served in the North Carolina Army National Guard. Other enjoyments included his love of NASCAR, where for many years he traveled annually to Daytona for the big race.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death on June 6th of this year by his wife of 62 years, Sarah Louvinia Caddy Narron; a sister, Beulah Mae Narron Mizelle; a brother, Cecil Narron; and by a grandson, John Copeland.
Surviving are his daughter, Sarah Narron Copeland (Arthur) of Hertford; two sons, Richard Lee Narron of Edenton, and Leslie Allen Narron of Grifton; a sister, Rachel N. Mizelle of Windsor; two grandsons, David Copeland (Allison) and Josh Copeland; two great-grandchildren, Casey and Jacob Copeland; and several nieces, nephews, friends, and church family.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Berea Church of Christ and will be conducted by Dr. Melvin Styons. Burial will follow in the church cemetery and those rites will be conducted by Pastor Lee Modlin. Friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service. Those attending should follow CDC guidelines concerning masks and distancing measures.
Memorial contributions may be made to Berea Church of Christ, 1664 New Hope Road, Hertford, NC 27944.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements.