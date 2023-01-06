Leslie Ray "Dukie" Winslow, 84, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center, Elizabeth City. Dukie was born in Gates County on November 12, 1938, and was the son of the late Bennie E., Sr. and Laura Copeland Winslow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Rubell Byrum, Erma Baggett, Dorothy Russell, and Lisa Edmondson; and by brothers, Ellsworth and Bennie Winslow, Jr. A farmer of many years, he later retired as a driver with C.A. Perry & Son Transit Corp. in Hobbsville. He was a faithful member of Chappell Hill Baptist Church. Surviving is his son, Leslie Ray Winslow, Jr. of Durham; three sisters, Mary Bessie King of Suffolk, VA, Axie Ree Fulcher of Ivor, VA, and Anne Moore (husband, Larry) of Hobbsville; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his longtime friend and companion, Yvonne Lane and her family of Tyner. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Chappell Hill Baptist Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Buck Leary. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the social hall immediately following the service, or all other times at Anne and Larry's home, 1968 NC Hwy 37 South, Hobbsville. The private burial will be in the Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
