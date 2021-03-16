Lester McKeen Walling

Lester McKeen (“Jeep”) Walling, 95, formerly of Currituck, NC and Beachwood, NJ, died Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Williamsburg, VA. He was born September 20, 1925 in Hillside, NJ to the late Oliver S. Walling and Ruth V. McKeen, he was the husband of the late Eunice S. Treloar. He relocated from Hillside, NJ to Beachwood, NJ in the 1930’s and was a resident of Beachwood until 1982. In 1982, Lester and Eunice relocated to Currituck, NC where they resided the rest of their lives together. Lester was a World War II veteran earning both Victory in Europe and Victory in the Pacific campaign medals as a Gunner’s Mate from 1943 to 1946 in the United States Navy. Upon returning from war, he started an excavating and grading business which he operated until the 1970’s. Lester was instrumental in forming the Beachwood-Pine Beach Senior Little League in 1970, and Walling Field in Pine Beach, NJ is named in honor of his efforts. Lester is survived by a son, Mac Walling and wife Jane of Williamsburg; and three grandchildren, Abigail Walling, Samuel Walling and wife Kim, and Jeffery Woolery. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Eunice, and by a daughter, Martha Walling Woolery. Lester will be interred in a private burial in Good Luck Cemetery, Forked River, NJ. Donations in memory of Lester may be made to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 200 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015, where he had a heart by-pass surgery over forty years ago. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Walling family. You may express condolences to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.