Levery Butts

Levery C. Butts
HERTFORD - Rev. Levery C. Butts, 71 of Hertford, NC departed from this life suddenly on Monday, January 17, 2022.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at New Sawyers Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Camden, NC. Interment will follow in the Butts Family
Cemetery, Camden, NC.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: six children Larry Butts, Kiana Butts, James Butts, Brian Butts, Sherod Butts and Rochelle Butts; six grandchildren; He also has five brothers Martin Butts Jr. (Vergener), Charles Butts (Marion), Mikel Butts (Loretta), Roy Lee Moore (Veronika), Lenny Lee Moore, and three sisters Maxine Riddick (Theodore), Mary B. Griffin, and Rose Mary McPherson (Zebedee); one aunt, Beatrice Hill; two uncles, Rev. Junious Johnson (Carolyn) of Elizabeth City, NC and James Butts (Lou) of Philadelphia, PA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
