Levin Blades, II

Levin C. Blades, II
KILL DEVIL HILLS - Levin Carl Blades II, 49, of 1200 Indian Drive, Kill Devil Hills, died on April 18, 2020 at home. He was born July 11, 1970 to the late Ralph Warren Blades and Louise Hines Blades in Elizabeth City, NC. He attended Virginia Episcopal School and Northeastern High School and graduated from Campbell University.
After graduation, he lived in Raleigh, NC and was a member of the Elks Lodge #735. In 2011, his father was diagnosed with lung cancer, and Carl moved back to Elizabeth City. He was a lifelong Redskins fan, NC State Wolfpack fan and avid fisherman. He loved a good story. One of his favorite stories was when the Campbell Camels played Duke in the 1992, NCAA East Regionals.
He was devoted to his family and moved to Kill Devil Hills to be closer to his nephew, Michael Soriano. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Blades Soriano. He is survived by his nephew, Michael Soriano, and sisters Kathy Blades of Kill Devil Hills, Louise Warren Blades of Elizabeth City, NC and Ruth Blades of Raleigh, NC.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Beach Food Pantry, PO Box 468, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949, or the Kill Devil Hills Library, 400 Mustian Street, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948.
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street is serving the Blades family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.