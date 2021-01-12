Lewis Edward Roberts, Sr., age 80, of Hertford, NC died Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born in Waterville, ME on October 9, 1940 to the late Charles Edward Roberts and Evelyn Petley George. He was a retired steel fabricator for Tidewater Equipment. He is survived by a daughter, Deborah Harwood (Perry) of Morganton, NC; a son, William Charles Roberts (Deborah) of Hertford, NC; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by a daughter, Cynthia Renee Harwood; and a son, Lewis Edward Roberts, Jr. Mr. Roberts is being cremated and no services are planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Roberts family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
