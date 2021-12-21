Lilah Mae Duncan
CAMDEN - Lilah Mae Duncan, beloved infant daughter of Jason Blake Duncan and Madison Sierra Smith of Camden, NC died on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
In addition to her mother and father, she is survived by her maternal grandparents, Christian and Aundrea Smith; paternal grandparents, Jason and April Duncan; two aunts, Haley Smith and Addison Duncan; maternal great-grandparents, Michael and P. J. Smith; and paternal great-grandparents, Mike and Kathy Duncan, and Russell and Linda Layden.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Duncan family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.