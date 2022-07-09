Lillian Eure Taylor, 99, of 020 Corner High Road, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 in ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital, Ahoskie. Mrs. Taylor was born in Gates County on April 13, 1923, and was the daughter of the late Charlie B. and Linda Arlene Felton Eure. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Cecil Thomas Taylor; sisters, Mecie Byrum and Linda "Sugar" Eure; brothers, Hunter and John Eure; a grandson, Matthew "Matt" Taylor; son-in-law, Phillip Taylor; a great-grandson, Ayden Page; and a granddaughter-in-law, Beth Page. Most of her life was spent as a faithful wife and loving mother, being a homemaker and providing for her family, but in earlier years she worked in the General Accounting Office in Washington, DC. She was a faithful member of Cool Spring Baptist Church, the former Gatesville Chapter of The Order of The Eastern Star, and had been active in the Home Demonstration Club. Surviving are two daughters, Vicki Taylor (Benny) and Arlene P. Gaither (Larry); grandchildren, Julie Page, Andrew "Andy" Page, Brandon Taylor (Kim), and granddaughter-in-law, Ciera Taylor; great-grandchildren, Andrew "Drew" Page II, Abigail "Abby" Page, and Lillian "Lilly" Taylor; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Cool Spring Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Roger Kiker and the Rev. Charlie Brown. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may visit with the family in the fellowship hall immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Cool Spring Baptist Church, in care of Donna Doughtie, 363 Taylor Mill Road, Eure, NC 27935. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.