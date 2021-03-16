Lillian Hofler Holman

Lillian Anne Hofler Holman, 81, of 180 Skinner Road, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Holman was born in Perquimans County on July 15, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Hurley Clement Hofler and Lillian Love White Hofler. A retired Assistant Register of Deeds with Perquimans County following 25 years of employment, she was a member of Hertford United Methodist Church where she had taught Sunday school for many years. Active in the community, she had served on the Hertford Town Council for eight years, was Mayor Pro Tem for seven years, had served on the Town Planning Board, with Historic Hertford Inc., and on the Downtown Beautification Committee. Other civic involvement included service as Chairwoman of the Senior Center Board and as a Perquimans County Delegate for the NC Senior Tar Heel Legislature. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Allen Holman, Sr., and by her grandson, Garrett Allen Holman. Surviving are her two sons, Donald A. "Don" Holman, Jr. of Arlington, VA and William H. "Bill" Holman of Boone; a daughter-in-law, Bobbie Holman of Christiansburg, VA; two grandchildren, Kristen Leigh Holman and Carter Hurley Holman; and a special friend, Sidney Perry. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Gene Tyson. With restrictions associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation is being held, however friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service, and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs Street, or to Historic Hertford Inc., 110 West Academy Street, both in Hertford, NC 27944, or to any chapter of the American Cancer Society. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
