Lillian Spence

Lillian Lowry Spence
ELIZABETH CITY - When peace, like a river attendeth my way, when sorrows like sea billows roll, whatever my lot. thou hast taught me to say, it is well, it is well, with my soul."
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Lillian Lowry Spence of Elizabeth City, North Carolina who answered the Master's call on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Celebration of Life Services will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Adkins Memorial Funeral Home. A viewing and visitation will take place on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, no persons attending the viewing or the funeral service will be permitted to enter without a mask. Social distancing measures will also be in effect for the viewing and funeral service. The family wishes to thank everyone for their willingness to adhere to these guidelines in advance.
