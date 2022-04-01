Lillie Mae Francis Stroud, 83, of 324 Mexico Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Mrs. Stroud was born in Chowan County on July 22, 1938, and was one of six children born to the late Louis Edward and Lillie Viola Goodwin Francis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret White and Catherine Smith; and by brothers, Thomas, Robert, and Gus Francis. A caregiver for her parents and other members of her family, she was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and a former member of Edenton Chapter #302, The Order of The Eastern Star. Surviving are two sons, F. Derek Stallings (wife, Kristi) of Nags Head and Darryl G. Stallings (wife, Sandra) of Edenton; five grandchildren, Chris Stallings (wife, M.J.), Joseph Stallings, Jamie Johnson (husband, Taylor), Crystal Stallings, and Jonathan Stallings; and eight great-grandchildren, Miles, Nolan and Finley Stallings, Mason and Parker Lily Johnson, Tyler and David Byrum, and Hunter Stallings. Funeral services will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Chris Gravning and the Rev. Bob Young. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the social hall immediately following the church service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Community Hospice, 200 Green Street, Suite 203, Williamston, NC 27892. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
