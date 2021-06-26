Lina Parker Sherlock, age 90, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her residence. Born in Pasquotank County on September 11, 1930 to the late William Thomas Parker and Lina Holmes Parker, she was the widow of Linwood Earl Sherlock. Lina was an active member of First Baptist Church in Elizabeth City. Lina never met a stranger and would feed the world, loving to cook. Being an avid reader and Bridge player kept her mind sharp. She was the loving mother of Landra Cartwright of Kill Devil Hills, NC and Annette Argandona (Arnold) of Moyock, NC; grandmother to Lindy Cartwright Phelan (Mike) and Stacey Cartwright Noffsinger (Ben); and great-grandmother of Leif, Nellie, John Michel, Brynn, and her namesake, Lyna. She was pre-deceased by her brothers, Marvin Parker and Ralph Parker; sisters, Elizabeth (Sister) Harrell, Grace Tuttle and Clara Winslow; and grandson, Parker Cartwright. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at First Baptist Church with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The service will be livestreamed by visiting The First Baptist Church Facebook page. The family will receive friends following the service in the Social Hall of the Church. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or Pasquotank County Library, 100 East Colonial Library, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sherlock family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.twifordfh.com.
