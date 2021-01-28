Lincoln Owen Mott

Lincoln Owen "Linc" Mott, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 24, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Tuckerton, NJ on November 23, 1924, Lincoln was the son of the late Joel Milton Mott, Sr. and Florence Virginia Quinn Mott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dwayne, Elmer, Milton, Leonard, and Joel as well as his sisters, Verda, Mary and Bella. Lincoln grew up on his family farm and at the age of seventeen enlisted into the United States Navy. A World War II veteran, he served aboard the destroyer USS Remey in the South Pacific. During his time aboard the Remey they participated in nine major engagements. He obtained the rank of Radio Technician 3rd class having received several battle ribbons, and was discharged after the completion of the war in 1945. In 1948 he met his wife to be, Barbara Jane "B.J." Wentzel, and after a wonderful courtship they were married on November 10, 1951 in Pottstown, PA. They had a fantastic 69 years of marriage with many fond memories together until her recent passing in December 2020. They raised one son, Leigh Owen Mott, and resided in Tuckerton, NJ on Mott’s Farm. Linc and B.J. served as sponsors on many occasions such as Boy Scouts of America events, 4-H Horse Shows, VFW clam bakes, and Hoxie’s Brothers Circus. In 1984 they relocated to the Snug Harbor community of Hertford, NC. While living in Hertford they frequented both the Perquimans County Senior Center and Bethel Fishing Center, enjoying the company of others and making many lasting friendships. Surviving along with his son are his daughter-in-law, Rhonda Pierce Mott; three grandchildren, Dylan Leigh Mott, Reagan Mott Carlin, and Jakob Pierce Mott; two great-grandchildren, Mason Sawyer Mott and Leighton Elizabeth Mott; and the family canine, Ava. At his request, no services will be held. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.