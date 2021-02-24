Linda Benton Perry

Linda Swanson Harrison Benton Perry, 58, died Monday, February 22, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of twenty-seven years, Tony Perry, daughter, Holly Benton Lassiter and husband RJ of Belvidere, NC, son, Benjamin Benton of Portsmouth, VA, daughter, Amy Louise Alcocer and husband Josh of Camden, NC, son, Cameron Perry and wife, Emily of Belle Chasse, LA, and daughter Courtney Perry of the home; a sister, Debi Dunn and husband Stacy; and a brother, John Leary. Grandchildren are Jada Lassiter, Jack Lassiter, Juliette Alcocer, Alexander Alcocer, Lucas Perry, and Lydia Perry. She was the daughter of Claudia Harrison Reeder and Louie Reeder of Elizabeth City, NC, and the late Winfred B. Harrison formerly of Riddle, NC. She was predeceased by her brother, Winfred B. (Robert) Harrison, Jr., a stepsister Janet Coe, and a stepbrother, William Douglas Leary, Jr. Linda was born and raised in Old Trap, NC and worked at the Camden County Department of Social Services for twenty-five years. She helped many needy families of Camden County and worked tirelessly for them at Christmas with toys and clothes. Along with her husband, Tony, they started the Camden Charitable Foundation, Inc. Linda desired no credit for her philanthropy and remained out of the limelight. She loved her family of five kids and six grandchildren. She cherished her time with them. She also loved her cocker spaniel named Lady. Linda suffered the last six years of her life with Alzheimer's at an incredibly young age. She had to retire early, and her husband, Tony, retired early to be a caregiver to her. The family owes a debt of gratitude to Community Home Care and Hospice especially Tyler, Amber and Shanelle for their dedication to Linda's care. Along with Tony, Linda was cared for daily by her mom Claudia, her sister Debi and daughters, Holly and Amy. Her youngest daughter, Courtney, of the home, shared the daily duties in caregiving with her dad, Tony. The family also owes a great debt of gratitude to the Scott Adlon Family for delivering weekly meals along with Pastor Bill Blake and the McBride Methodist Church for the support of calls, cards, and food. Linda’s legacy will live on through her acts of kindness and her children. Funeral services with be held at Twiford's Memorial Chapel Friday, February 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. by Pastors Bill Blake and Wade Bennett. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service at the cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Camden Charitable Foundation, Inc., PO Box 112, Camden, NC 27921. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome . Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Perry family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com .
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.