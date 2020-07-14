Linda Brinn

Linda Ott Brinn
EDENTON - Linda Lee Ott Brinn, 75, of 505 Pasquenoke Trail, died Friday, July 10, 2020 in her home.
Mrs. Brinn was born in Norfolk, Virginia on July 26, 1944, and was the daughter of the late Robert Temple Ott and Fannie Lee Briley Ott. A retired supervisor with Bell Telephone Company in Norfolk, since her move to the Chowan Beach community, she had worked locally with both Leary Plant Farm and the Subway sandwich shop. A member of Edenton Church of God, her love of riding and caring for horses also led to her membership in the American Quarter Horse Association. Horses weren't her only animal of choice; she leaves behind many faithful canine companions.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Brokenbough Brinn.
Surviving are her daughter, Lori Brinn Gibson and husband, Thomas, of New Weston, Ohio; her caregiver and "sister", Sharon Moxley, with whom she lived; six grandchildren, Jonathan, Brandyn, Savana, and Candyce Schultz, and Daltyn and Tyler Gibson; and a great-granddaughter, Layla Grace Linde-Schultz. Also surviving are a multitude of kids that considered her to be and called her "Grandma". The love was mutual.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. Following the service, all are invited to join the family for a cook out at Chowan Beach.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Tri-County Animal Shelter, 138 Icaria Road, Tyner, NC 27980.
