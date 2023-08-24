Linda Byrum White

Linda Jean Byrum White, 78, of 738 Sandy Ridge Road, died Monday, August 21, 2023 in her home where she had been cared for by her family. Mrs. White was born in Suffolk, VA on July 21, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Melvin A., Sr. and Kathleen Jordan Byrum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Timothy "Tim" White, in July 2021 after nearly 57 years of marriage. A graduate of Chowan High School, Class of 1964, she and her husband owned and operated M&R Service Center in Center Hill, and later she worked as the Postmaster Relief at the Tyner Post Office. For many years a member of Center Hill Baptist Church, before failing health she had attended Burgess Baptist Church with Tim. Surviving are her children, Nicole White Flynn (husband, William) of Conway and Jay White (wife, Lori) of Edenton; her brother, Melvin A. "Al" Byrum, Jr. (wife, Kathy) of Elizabeth City; four grandchildren, Joshua White (wife, Lacey), Chelsea White, Dylan White, and Brianne Flynn; and a great-grandson, Joel White. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 25th, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by The Rev. Doug Watkins. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home and other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Albemarle Home Care & Hospice, 1507 North Road Street, #2, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
