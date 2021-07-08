Linda Diane Porter

Linda Diane Porter, 75, of Moyock, NC, passed away July 2, 2021, with family by her side. She was born to the late Edwin Merle and Ruth Creef Porter, July 6, 1945 in Norfolk, VA. Linda graduated from J.P. Knapp High School in 1963. Linda is survived by her two sons: David Morrisette, of Currituck, NC; and Alec Morrisette of Weddington, NC. She is also survived by her sister, Robin Cartwright, brother Gordon “Brother” Porter and four grandchildren: Vance and Dylan Morrisette and Madison and Jack Morrisette. She was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Jerry Porter. Linda loved reading, gardening, having a good laugh with family and friends and sitting back with her toes in the tide. A private burial and Celebration of Life are planned. Expressions of sympathy and comfort are welcome via the on-line register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com . Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.

