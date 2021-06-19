Linda E. Shaw

Linda Lee Ellis Shaw, 78, of 136A Golfclub Drive, and a former longtime resident of the Morgan Park community in Edenton, died Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville. Mrs. Shaw was born in Madison, Indiana on February 12, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Raymond Nicholas and Margaret Schmidt Ellis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Ray Shaw. A homemaker, she was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Edenton, and a volunteer with the Meals on Wheels program, and at White Oak Elementary School. Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Dianne Shaw (spouse, Jenny) of Elizabeth City, and Missie Shaw Bunch (spouse, Brian) of Edenton; a brother, Bob Ellis (spouse, Rita) of Edenton; five grandchildren, Lauren Bunch (fiancé, Cole Wilson), Lindsey Bunch, Connor Bunch, Allie Monahan, and Josh Spivey (spouse, Melissa); and two great-grandchildren, Jensen and Merrick Spivey. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anne Catholic Church and will be conducted by Father Carlos Arce and Deacon Frank Jones. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Monday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, or other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org ) or to Meals on Wheels, in care of Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition, 220 D Ocean Hwy S., Hertford, NC 27944. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.