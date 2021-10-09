Linda Faye Cook Robinson, age 68, of Elizabeth City, NC died on October 7, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Rison, AR on January 4, 1953 to the late Billy Cook and Verlene Madine Ball Cook Wilson, she was the wife of Clarence H. Robinson. Linda worked in Human Resources for a probation company. She deeply loved her husband, family, and friends and they loved her. She was especially proud of her granddaughter, Gabby. Linda was a good Christian woman who believed in her Lord and Savior and loved to share His word. She is now safely in His arms. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Jeremy Woods (Brandy) of Little Rock, AR; a granddaughter, Gabby; a sister, Theresa Davis (Harry) of Virginia Beach, VA; a brother, Billy Wayne Cook (Janice) of SC; three nieces; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her step-father, William Woodrow Wilson. A private service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the family of Mrs. Robinson. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at: www.twifordfuneralhome.com
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.