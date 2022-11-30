...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Linda Faye Stebok Peserik, age 77, of Elizabeth City, NC died on November 22, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born April 4, 1945 in Norfolk, VA to the late Peter John Stebok and Mildred Walthal McIvor Stebok, and she was married to the late Terry Gene Peserik for 35 years. Linda was a homemaker who loved God and was very involved in her church. She is survived by a daughter, Kristy Ives of Elizabeth City, NC; two sons, Gene Peserik (Jennifer) of Elizabeth City, NC, and Peter Peserik (Michele) of Evanston, WY; and eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by Minister Brad Giffin. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502. The family will receive family and friends one hour before the funeral service in the funeral home lobby. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Peserik family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
