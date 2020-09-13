Linda Hurdle

Linda Hobbs Hurdle
HERTFORD - Linda Joyce Hobbs Hurdle, 65, of 119 Wiggins Road, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 in her home where she was cared for by her family.
Mrs. Hurdle was born in Chowan County on February 15, 1955, and was raised in the Hobbsville community of Gates County by her parents, the late Ronald Glenn and Virginia Hughes Hobbs. Retired from Quality Home Staffing, Inc. in Elizabeth City, she had also been employed in earlier years with Planter's Peanut Center in Suffolk, VA, PNC Bank (formerly Peoples Bank & Trust Co.) in Hertford, and Albemarle Mental Health Center, also in Elizabeth City. A faithful member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, she was active in its Adult Choir, the Bettie Stallings Circle, and had served as church pianist for Sunday School. Blessed with the God given talent of playing the piano by ear, she enjoyed sharing her love of music with others.
Even as she faced the most difficult challenge of her life in her fight with cancer, Linda's abiding faith in God, her kind and helpful nature, her love for family and friends, her inner and outer beauty with her radiant personality, sweet smile, positive mentality, and strong and resilient spirit, was a true testament and inspiration to everyone, and she will be deeply missed by many.
A loving wife, mother, and sister, she is survived by her husband of 46 years, Howard Wayne Hurdle, and their children, Jenna Lynn Hurdle and Kevin Ron Hurdle, all of Hertford; her brother, Ricky Glenn Hobbs of Edenton; a sister-in-law, Rebecca H. Hamill of Winterville; and many members from the Hobbs and Hughes families.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church and will be conducted by Pastors Howard Sutton and Tim Dannelly. A private burial will be in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford; in the church social hall immediately following the church service on Monday, or all other times at the residence. Masks are encouraged in attendance.
Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in her memory may be made to Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, in care of John Mansfield, 801 W. Grubb Street, Hertford, NC 27944.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Sheila Layden and Kay Acurio, and to Albemarle Home Care & Hospice, for the comfort given to Linda during her period of declining health and transition.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.