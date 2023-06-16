Linda J. Coefield

Linda Faye Jernigan Coefield, age 77, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Colerain, NC on December 6, 1945 to the late William Oburn Jernigan and Mary Inez Evans Jernigan, she was the beloved wife of Winston Lee Coefield. Linda worked as a Secretary for Emmanuel Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, Winston, Linda is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Coefield of Ahoskie, NC and Trina Singletary (Dale) of Hertford, NC; a son, David Coefield of Wilmington, NC; a sister, Jane Perry of Ahoskie, NC; five grandchildren, Sasha DiGiovanni (Dan) of Wilmington, NC, Tyler Masters of Ahoskie, NC, Tori Barcroft (Ben) of Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, Madison Masters of Ahoskie, NC, and Ryan Singletary (Megan) of Wilmington, NC; and a great-grandson, Jonah. She was predeceased by two brothers, Julian Jernigan and John Jernigan, and a granddaughter, Courtney Masters. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Victory Baptist Church, 684 Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, NC with Pastor Reginald L. Parker officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives for a visitation on Friday evening, June 16, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church and at the residence at other times. Memorial donations in Linda’s name should be made to Victory Baptist Church Senior Citizen Van Fund, 684 Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Coefield family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
