Linda Ball Privott
HERTFORD - Linda Ball Privott, 74, of 677 Ocean Highway North, Hertford, NC, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021 in Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Chesapeake, VA.
Linda was born in Pasquotank County on September 29, 1947, and was the daughter of the late James Roy and Opal Pickering Ball. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Richard Wayne Ball. An avid seamstress and cook, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. As a child she grew up and was baptized in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church and later moved her membership to Woodville Baptist Church where she had been a member for many years. Other community involvement included her love of service through Ruritan in which she was a member of both the Inter-County and Durants Neck Ruritan Clubs (Albemarle District), was a Tom Downing Fellow, a Ruritan Forever and in 2017 was honored to have served as the Ruritan National First Lady.
Surviving is her husband of nearly 56 years, William Daniel "Danny" Privott; her daughter, Jana Privott Hurdle (husband, T.W.) of Belvidere; her son, Jeffrey Privott (wife, Gayla) of Cary; her sister, Janet Ball Bell (husband, Phil) of Monroe, GA; five grandchildren, Lindsay Hurdle Rash (husband, James), Amanda Hurdle Ward (husband, Bradford), Danielle Hurdle, Cassie Hurdle, and J.T. Hurdle; three great-grandchildren, Alyssa Rash, James Rash, Jr., and Makenna Ward, and another "Ward" due to be born in August; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford and will be conducted by Pastors Steve Feehan and Howard Sutton, and family friend Tanner Thach. Burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made either to Ruritan National Foundation, Linda Privott Educational Fund #1560, in care of Ruritan National Office, PO Box 487, Dublin, VA 24084 or to the William Paul Stallings Post 126 of the American Legion, 111 West Academy Street, Hertford, NC. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.