Linda Snowden Jones, 62, of Maple, North Carolina, passed away on June 7, 2021, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with Lymphoma. Linda was born in Elizabeth City, North Carolina on July 17, 1958, to Marvin Thue Snowden and JoAnn Berry Snowden of Maple, North Carolina. Linda was preceded in death by her father Marvin Snowden. In 1976 she graduated from JP Knapp High School. Linda was married to Michael Robert Jones on June 16,1979; they were married 42 years. In 1994, Linda and her family moved to Zambia in Africa to work as missionaries. Linda worked as a missionary in Zambia for 27 years with Noah Ministries. She enjoyed loving on orphaned children and making sure all ministry operations ran smoothly. She had a gift for hospitality, showed love towards everyone, and the beach was her happy place. Linda loved her family dearly. Everything she did was in service to the Lord and for His glory. Linda is survived by her husband, Michael Jones; her three daughters, Brandi Moore (Michael), Jamie Schmalzbach (Richard), and Sheri Jones; her step-daughter, Pamela Nhampossa (Mario); her mother, JoAnn Snowden; her brother, Thue Snowden; her sister, Carrie Snowden; her 10 grandchildren; and other family and friends. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Maple, NC. Pastors Joe Griffith and Leon Dodson will officiate. The visitation will be held at 6:00pm – 8:00pm Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Gallop Funeral Chapel in Barco, North Carolina. Burial will follow the funeral at the Snowden Family Cemetery after the service. Linda’s family takes comfort in knowing she is whole again and with loved ones who went before her, as well as her Lord and Savior. Expressions of sympathy and comfort are welcome via the on-line register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.