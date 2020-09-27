Lisa Childers

Lisa Adrienne Childers
POINT HARBOR - Lisa Adrienne Childers, age 66, of New Beach Road, Point Harbor, NC died Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born in Chelsea, MA on February 11, 1954 to the late George E. Smith, Jr. and Eileen Miller Smith, she was the wife of Mark N. Childers. Lisa worked as a manager for Subway.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Julye R. Childers-Staples (Wilson) of Grimesland, NC and Delta Smith (Mickey) of Greenville, NC; a son, Shawn Childers (Aaron) of Chesapeake, VA; three sisters, Allysn Bannen, Merrilyn Stewart, and Joyce Williams; three brothers, Richard Shorey, Stephen Smith, and Dana Smith; and four grandchildren, Mykel Childers, Kade Childers, Attucks Smith and Orin Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army, P. O. Box 1967. Elizabeth City, NC 27909-1967. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Childers family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.