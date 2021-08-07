Lisa Renee Newbern

Lisa Renee Sitton Newbern, 57, of Powells Point, NC died August 4, 2021. She was born November 25, 1963, in Asheville, NC to Larry Sitton and Martha O’Sullivan Sitton of Asheville, NC and was the wife of Danny Ray Newbern of the residence. She was co-owner of Dockside Seafood in Duck, NC. Lisa’s greatest desire was to serve others. She poured out her life for anyone around her, whether family, friends, customers, or strangers. Her ministry was impartial, a gift of the spirit of God that dwelled in her Savior, King, and friend, Jesus Christ and in Lisa. She loved gardening and watching things grown, as well as mentoring the many young adults she employed in her businesses and watching them grow. Her recipes and creative dishes have been enjoyed by countless visitors in the Duck area for over twenty-five years and her legacy continues. All who knew her loved her and she loved them back. She will be missed but not forgotten. In addition to her parents and husband she is survived by two daughters, Julie Morici (Danny) of WV and Kristy Keith (Brooks) of Powells Point, NC; two sisters, Paula Jones of Asheville, NC and Pam Rush of Orlando, FL, and a half-sister, Donna Allman of Knoxville, TN; a brother, Paul Sitton of Asheville, NC; and four grandchildren, Lexie Morici, Gracie Morici, Kennedy Keith, and Naomi Keith. A funeral service will be held Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Wayne Twiford officiating. Private burial will be in the Newbern Family Cemetery in Jarvisburg, NC. The family will receive friends at the residence, 201 Snows Lane, Powell Point, NC. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Newbern family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
