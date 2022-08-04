Lizzie Mae Thompson Jackson

Mrs. Lizzie Mae Thompson Jackson, 100 of Bowie, MD, departed from this life on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the New Burying Ground Cemetery, South Mills, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.

