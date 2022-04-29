Lloyd Anthony Mercer, 57 of North Chesterfield, Virginia, departed from this earthy life on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at his residence. Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at New Sawyer's Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Camden, NC. Interment will follow in the Mercer Family Cemetery, Camden, NC. Anthony leaves to cherish his memory the following loved ones, his fiancé, Celena Sawyer of the home; son, Staff Sergeant William Anthony Gordon US Army, Fort Bragg, Fayetteville, NC; special daughter, Courtney Brumsey of Greenville, NC; sister, Angelita Mercer Steele of Durham, NC; nephew, Caleb Steele of Durham, NC; maternal aunts and uncles, Lucille Gallop, Elizabeth City, NC, Charlie Hughes, Jr. (Linda), Clarence Hughes (Lucinda) and Brenda Poole (James) all of Shiloh, NC, Rita Clemens (Mike), Wendell, NC, Rosyln Cruell, MD, Sharon Sullivan, Durham, NC and Valerie Gallop (Rev. Gregory), Petersburg,VA; and a host of other relatives and friends. Professional Services of Comfort have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
